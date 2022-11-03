Winter weather advisory: higher elevations remain slick, ‘hazardous’ as heavier snow makes its way toward Summit County

The forecast graphic pictured here shows snow totals across parts of Interstate 70. U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass could see up to 11 inches of snow by Thursday night.

National Weather Service/Courtesy illustration

U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass remains coated in snow, and conditions are expected to remain slick along Interstate 70 over Vail Pass and the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels Tunnels as a snow storm develops Thursday night, according to National Weather Service reports.

Heavier snow is expected to move into Summit County in the afternoon with additional accumulations of up to 10 inches at higher elevations before Friday morning, according to a winter weather advisory issued at 6 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists say road conditions will be “hazardous.”

Traction and chain laws are in effect throughout the advisory.

The graphic pictured here shows a snow total forecast issued Wednesday night as a snow storm develops Thursday and into Friday morning.

National Weather Service/Courtesy illustration

The advisory is set to expire around 6 a.m. Friday. Officials are asking drivers to remain cautious and slow down during the storm.

Flurries could stick around Friday, and temperatures at higher elevations are not expected to rise above freezing. Sunny skies will return and stay during the weekend, according to the five-day outlook.

At lower elevations in Summit County, highs are expected to peak at 29 degrees Friday, but temperatures could hit the low 40s Saturday.

The next chance for snow will be Wednesday, according to long-range forecasts.