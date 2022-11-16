Winter weather advisory hits Summit County as snowstorm rolls in from the West

Photo by @steptoephoto on Instagram. Share your photos using #Explore Summit.

@steptoephoto/Courtesy photo

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in the mountains between noon Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

Most of the snow will fall on mountain tops in the Mosquito, Tenmile and Gore ranges, with lower snow totals expected for towns in Summit County’s valleys. Meteorologists say Frisco could see up to 1 inch of snow accumulation Thursday and another 1-2 inches by Friday morning.

The spell of single digit lows and wind chills below zero will continue. On Thursday wind chill values will be minus 13 for many towns in Summit County as strong winds associated with the storm roll in from the west.

“Very cold temperatures” will remain once the snow tapers off Friday morning, which will be followed by a gradual warming trend heading into the week of Thanksgiving. Lows in Summit County are expected to remain in the single digits up until Thanksgiving Day, but highs will begin to climb above freezing starting Sunday.

The next strong chance for snow will be Wednesday, but skies will remain mostly clear once Friday’s storm system wraps up.