Winter weather advisory issued for Summit County, as consistent season of winter storms continues

Snow flurries fall onto Quandary Peak on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Multiple winter storm systems are forecast for Summit County this week, one of which caused meteorologists to issue a winter weather advisory for Wednesday.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Summit County is under a winter weather advisory Wednesday, Jan. 11, as National Weather Service forecasters predict between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall throughout the day.

While more northern counties could see heavier snowfall, the storm system moving in from the northwest pacific region is not bringing a lot of moisture with it, according to National Weather Service forecaster Victoria Chavez.

“Summit County is on the lower end of the scale for this storm,” Chavez said. “… It’s the more northern mountains that are going to get the higher amounts.”

Still, snow-covered roads will make for dangerous driving conditions as the heaviest snow is expected to occur Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening, according to the winter weather advisory in place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Flurries beginning Tuesday night will increase Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. and continue throughout the day, Chavez said. Snowfall is expected to stop around 8 p.m., she said.

Reports from some local ski resorts predict slightly more snowfall Wednesday, according to OpenSnow. Copper Mountain, for example, could receive between 3 and 5 inches, while Breckenridge Ski Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are each expected to see between 2 and 4 inches fall Wednesday.

So far this winter, Colorado has seen a season marked by consistent snow storms, Joel Gratz, the founding meteorologist of OpenSnow, wrote in a blog post last week. The few inches expected Wednesday is part of that trend, which is expected to continue next week with above-average precipitation expected across Colorado.

“I am feeling thankful and lucky to have the base that we do, snow from the current storm, and the next few storms in the forecast,” Gratz wrote in the blog post. “If you just moved to Colorado, or if you only ride here occasionally, I want to point out that this consistency of storms is not something that happens every season.”

While Wednesday’s storm isn’t predicted to bring heaps of fresh powder to Summit County, the consistent storm activity is likely to continue.

After an expected dry-spell through Saturday, the extended forecast shows the potential for a stormy period between Sunday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 21, according to Gratz. Models are trending toward breaking that stormy period into three systems, though it is too early to predict details about how those storms will shake out, he said.

Already though, Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge and Copper are all estimating more than 6 inches between next Sunday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 19, according to OpenSnow. But exactly when those snowstorms will hit — or how much powder they will bring — remains to be seen.