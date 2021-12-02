Winter Wildland’s annual Backcountry Film Festival returns to Wilderness Sports

Winter Wildland’s 17th annual Backcountry Film Festival is coming to Wilderness Sports on Friday, Dec. 10. The festival features 15 short films

Backcountry Film Festival/Courtesy photo

Winter Wildland’s 17th annual Backcountry Film Festival is coming to Wilderness Sports, 701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon, once again. The festival will be hosted by Friends of the Dillon Ranger District at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The festival features 15 short films that tell human-powered stories and backcountry-inspired experiences shown in person and virtually. The in-person event will have Outer Range Brewing Co. beer, snacks and raffle tickets available for purchase. A limited amount of in-person tickets are available, while films can be viewed virtually until Jan. 2.

Tickets start at $10 for an individual virtual screening and $20 for a household. In-person tickets are $15. Visit FDRD.org to purchase.