Wit and Wine comedy event to raise money for learning center

BRECKENRIDGE — The ninth annual Wit and Wine for Timberline fundraiser is from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. The event includes wine and beer tastings, appetizers, a silent auction and live comedy from Comedy Works Denver.

The cost is $40 per person and $70 per couple, and proceeds benefit the Timberline Learning Center. Tickets can be purchased by calling 970-453-9656 or at TimberlineLearningCenter.com.