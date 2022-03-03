With books and comedy, carefree Saturdays are for the dogs

“How to Love Your Rescue Pup” is the follow-up to Lisa Blake and Nadine Rebrovic’s “How to Love Your Pug.” Later in the year, they’ll release “How to Love Your Golden.”

This Saturday, March 5, is a great time to be carefree. Pet lovers can channel their furry friend with a relaxing day at a bookstore with a cup of tea, such as Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco. Head to the shop at 409 Main St. from 2-4 p.m. for the launch event of “How to Love Your Rescue Pup.”

Written by local Lisa Blake and illustrated by Nadine Rebrovic, the children’s book is a sequel to the pair’s “How to Love Your Pug.” It has 10 simple rules on taking care of the animal, similar to the first book, and was inspired by animals adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Later in the year, they’ll release “How to Love Your Golden,” and people can visit Facebook.com/how2loveyourpet for more details.

Another way to shower one’s pet with love is to take them out on the town for an adventurous evening, like at a brewery. Broken Compass Brewing, 68 Continental Court, Unit B-12, Breckenridge, is a pet-friendly establishment that happens to have live comedy Saturday night as part of local Pat Treuer’s regular comedy series.

Comedian Chris Turner will perform at both Broken Compass Brewing taprooms Saturday, March 5. In September, he became the first British comedian to perform on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Visiting the brewery at 7:30 p.m. is Chris Turner , a comedian known for his freestyle raps made up on the spot to delight audiences from around the world. He’s appeared on BBC Radio 2, and in September he became the first British comedian to perform on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Another comedy show is slated for 9:30 p.m. that night at the brewery’s second location, 520 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Both are free, and while your dog may not understand rapping, it should still be a fun time for all.

What I’m listening to Led Zeppelin’s ‘How the West was Won’ Rediscovery can be an interesting thing. A great part is when you gain a new appreciation for something you may have written off long ago, but in my case, I’ve found something I didn’t know I was missing. While going through a pile of old CDs, I learned that Led Zeppelin’s “‘How the West was Won” has a third disc in its set. The 2003 album blends performances from live 1972 shows and was my first real introduction to Led Zeppelin. The finale never made it to my iPod for whatever reason and was sitting in a paper sleeve instead of its regular case. Its live versions been some of my favorites for awhile, and I find it difficult to hear a different take where “Heartbreaker” isn’t followed by “Black Dog.” Now sort of the reverse experience gets to happen as I hear something familiar yet very, very different. The disc is technically only four tracks, but the first is a 23-minute medley that starts with “Whole Lotta Love” and then blends into classic blues songs by John Lee Hooker and James B. Oden. I was blown away since I’ve only heard the studio version, and now I get to fall in love with Led Zeppelin all over again.

