With coronavirus, Summit County officials hope for the best, prepare for the worst

While risk of coronavirus infection in Summit County is low, local authorities are preparing for the worst outcome as the disease nears becoming a global pandemic.

On Friday, the world woke up to more bad news during a month and year filled with it. The World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations considered to be a leading authority for global health concerns, raised its global risk assessment level for COVID-19, a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses, to “Very High,” the highest of its four risk assessment levels.

And on Saturday morning, the United States recorded its first coronavirus death in Washington state, a day after the virus spread to Oregon from an unknown source. There are now cases of infection from an unknown source in the U.S., a sign that the virus is starting to spread inside the nation’s borders.

As of the latest situation report on Saturday, Feb. 29, the World Health Organization reported 85,403 cases of the virus across 53 countries including the U.S. with 2,924 deaths and only 86 deaths reported outside China. That is a case fatality rate of 3.4% — which is not a scientific figure, as it is currently unknown how many people are actually infected, and as diagnosis and death figures vary in reliability between countries.

While there have been no cases reported in Colorado, the virus has infected 62 people in the United States and is now on the verge of going from localized epidemics to a global pandemic. Authorities all over the world, from the United Nations down to Summit County’s own local governments, are preparing for the worst eventualities while still hoping for the best.

The virus is suspected to have started from an animal, most probably a bat, and jumped to a human host at a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province. The virus itself has been officially named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, or “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes in humans has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated as COVID-19.

One of the factors that makes COVID-19 so worrisome is its prolonged incubation period, estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be between 2 and 14 days. That means that people may be carrying and transmitting the virus in the public with no symptoms for days or weeks before the symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) appear.

The disease appears to spread much the same way the flu does, through droplets expelled through coughing or sneezing, but the CDC has said that there is a possibility that the virus may be “airborne,” or able to stay in the air and contagious after an infected person has left the area.

While more than 80% of reported cases have resulted in recovery with milder symptoms, the disease is capable of causing severe respiratory distress, pulmonary failure and death, especially among the elderly and frail. At this time, there is no vaccine against COVID-19, although the World Health Organization has reported there are 20 vaccines currently under development worldwide with no timetable for completion.

Comparing it to the flu, estimates provided by the John Hopkins University School of Medicine have 1 billion people affected by influenza globally each year, with 291,000 to 646,000 deaths annually. That’s a mortality rate of 0.03% to 0.06%, and that is with the implementation of public health systems and vaccination regimes that limits spread and severity in nations with developed medical infrastructure.

Before those systems came to be, the planet experienced its worst pandemic in history with the 1918 influenza pandemic when an estimated 20 to 40 million people died globally from 1918 to 1919 — more than the total civilian and soldier death count from World War I. While those numbers are staggering, the Spanish Flu’s mortality rate was ‘only’ 2.5%.

Aaron Parmet, Infection Prevention Manager at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, said that the likelihood of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 is “significantly higher” than the seasonal flu, although the flu is still a higher public health concern in Colorado and across the nation due to sheer numbers.

Knowing the potential impacts of an outbreak, Parmet said the hospital has been preparing since the news first hit the headlines.

“The good news is that St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is a newer facility, and we’ve been taking all the necessary precautions for over a month,” Parmet said. “We started preparing on Jan. 21, and we’ve been taking actions to prepare staff, facilities, update software and training, as well as keeping in constant contact with county and state public health departments.”

Parmet said that the hospital has 10 “airborne isolation” or “negative isolation” rooms for infectious diseases, with additional “surge capacity” if needed. These specialized treatment rooms operate on a closed system, preventing potentially infectious air from getting out. Those rooms, Parmet said, have been made ready for infectious diseases but have never needed a use before. Parmet added that considering there have been no cases reported in Colorado, let alone Summit County, the risk of contracting the disease remains very low at the moment.

However, Parmet and Brian Bovaird, Summit County’s Director of Emergency Management, both warned that Summit County’s unique nature as a ski resort community makes it more susceptible to an infectious disease than other, non-resort mountain communities because of the thousands of visitors who flood the county during high season and big events. With spring break around the corner, county government and health officials are wary and continue to keep a close eye on global developments.

Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos, a local family physician who runs the Ebert Family Clinic in Frisco, has conducted decades of research on high elevation and its impact on the respiratory system. Ebert-Santos said coronavirus, as with any respiratory disease, may have a harder impact on mountain residents than lowlanders.

“Any respiratory virus will increase people’s risk of developing HAPE (High Altitude Pulmonary Edema),” Ebert-Santos said. “That is why it’s important for all mountain residents to own a pulse oximeter to check their oxygen levels and know if they’re getting sick.”

Guidelines to prevent transmission of coronavirus Local, state, federal and global recommendations for avoiding contraction of COVID-19 are largely the same: Wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water, or with alcohol-based sanitizers.

Clean surfaces regularly with disinfectant, especially in kitchens and at workplaces.

Cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm, not into your hands. If using tissues, discard immediately and properly wash or sanitize your hands afterward.

The elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible to COVID-19, along with the flu, and should extra precautions.

Get the flu shot. While it is not 100% effective, this season’s flu shot has shown better effectiveness than last season and will reduce the risk and severity of the flu, and in the event of a local coronavirus outbreak, can reduce the stress on local health response by reducing flu cases generally.

The World Health Organization has said that, so far, the best method of limiting the spread of the virus has been physical containment. By the virus’ very nature — easily transmissible, with the first unknown vector causing at least two community transmissions of unknown origin in California as of Friday — means that the current plan to keep the virus at bay involves containment and quarantine protocols that separate sick people from the healthy.

Amy Wineland, Summit County’s public health director, confirmed that she has statutory authority to quarantine people if they fit the current profile for someone at risk of contracting coronavirus.

The CDC’s current protocol only suggests testing for the virus if a person has signs or symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and has visited one of the current hotspots for COVID-19 — China, South Korea or Italy — or has been in close contact with someone who has been to one of those places. Testing is also recommended for anyone suffering from severe respiratory illness and if other illnesses such as flu have been ruled out.

“We are diligently taking precautions and coordinating our recommended health guidance with local, state and federal partners,” Wineland said. “We are still learning so much about the virus as we gather information, but we have been working on pandemic plans for decades that we follow in situations like those.”