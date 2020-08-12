With increased popularity and complaints, Summit County hires firm to conduct noise study at shooting range
The Summit Board of County Commissioners have authorized funding for a noise mitigation study at the Summit County Shooting Range on Landfill Road in Keystone.
The county announced in a news release Saturday that they’ve hired Siebein Associates to perform the analysis. The consulting firm will provide a final report and recommendations by the end of the year, according to the release.
The county said it also will coordinate a community outreach effort to gather public input, including a survey of range users.
The Summit Range Association, a local nonprofit organization that manages the range, reduced range hours earlier this summer by three hours on weekend days in response to noise concerns from residents of nearby neighborhoods.
The Summit County Shooting Range is the only public shooting range in the county and is located on property owned by the county near the 466-acre Summit County Resource Allocation Park. Park Director Aaron Byrne said in a statement that the range serves as a safe place to shoot, in turn helping to mitigate the risk of wildfire during the summer. Byrne added that he is optimistic the noise study will identify effective solutions.
There’s been a marked increase in use at the shooting range this summer as many other activities and events have been curtailed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the county.
The county said it’s also investigating access options to prevent activity outside of operating hours and is encouraging community members to report any violations by calling 970-668-8600.
