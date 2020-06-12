Without July 4 fundraiser, Team Summit pairs with local restaurants, businesses for virtual events

FRISCO — For many Team Summit families like the Kirschners of Dillon, skiing isn’t only a winter thing. It’s something Amanda Kirschner, her husband and her mogul-skiing daughters Ella, 13, and Georgia, 9, do nine months out of the year.

“This is what we do,” Amanda said. “To have three of those months disappear with coronavirus, it rattled us a little bit.”

Luckily for the Kirschners, Ella and Georgia had their competitive winter seasons wrap up at the regional championships at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area before the pandemic shut down skiing, including the United States of America Freeski and Snowboard Association Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort. But the girls were still affected by the loss of the social element of spring training on snow, Amanda said.

These sudden and sweeping cancellations threw clubs like Team Summit into an unprecedented situation in terms of contests, camps and finances. As Team Summit returns to snow, it has decided to alter some of how it’s fundraising for athlete scholarships.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Each year, the club’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast is one of its biggest fundraising events. For a club that finances more than $100,00 worth of scholarships annually to Summit County kids, Team Summit spokesman Phil Kubiske said the breakfast helps raise money for a few seasonlong scholarships.

After brainstorming, Kubiske said the club ultimately felt hosting the 11th annual pancake breakfast on Fourth of July could detract from local county businesses looking at the holiday as an ideal weekend to derive revenue after recent hardships.

With that in mind, Team Summit cultivated the idea of a a Summer Fun Raising series. It’ll be six weeks of virtual events hosted via video-conference classes. And it’ll substitute for the Fourth of July fundraiser and, the club hopes, get participants to go to local businesses.

“Each one is going to be different,” Kubiske said about the virtual events. “In some cases … you’ll have to go to a specific location and support your local business by picking up all of the materials needed from their business. … The initial ticket will grant you access to the webinar or meeting, and then from there you can apply everything.”

The six-week virtual series will begin with the first event at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18. For $50, Breckenridge Distillery’s liquid chef Billie Keithley will teach participants how to mix an old fashioned and whiskey smash. The virtual event comes with recipes, tips, a basket of ingredients and a gift from Team Summit in the form of an engraved flask. Participants can pick up the event’s basket the day before. For more information and to register, visit SummerSeries-BreckenridgeDistillery.EventBrite.com.

“I’m absolutely purchasing that one for Father’s Day as a gift,” said Amanda Kirschner, who contributed to the summer series idea with her 20-year background as food editor for 5280 magazine.

Other Thursday events throughout the summer include the Wine, Wheels & Women bike maintenance event for women run by Project Bike Tech on July 2, DIY chocolate soufflé with Bob Burden of Beaver Run Resort on July 16, Whimsical Whiskey with Sunny Side Up Studio and Breck Star on July 30, Cooking with Chris Ryback of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Aug. 13, and pasta making with chef Brian Duncan of Aurum on Aug. 27.

For more information, visit TeamSummit.org/members/events.