UPDATE: Police respond to false report of gunman in Breckenridge

Police gather in Breckenridge on June 22, 2020.

UPDATE at 11:55 p.m.: Police responded to the 400 Block of South Main Street in Breckenridge on a report of a suspected gunman Monday night, according to Colleen Goettelman, a spokesperson for the Breckenridge Police Department.

On scene officers found that there was “no validity” to the initial call, and that there was no gunman on site.

Officers responded to the initial call at about 8:45 p.m. While there was ultimately no gunman, officers ordered a shelter in place for individuals in the business area of Main Street, Goettelman said. Police cleared the scene at around 11:23 p.m.

Story: Social media posts and witnesses are reporting heavy police traffic in Breckenridge.

No official details have been released, and several attempts to contact the Breckenridge Police Department and other emergency agencies in the county have been unsuccessful so far.

At around 9 p.m. Monday night, a post went up on the Summit County One Man’s Junk Facebook page asking about a heavy police presence in the Breckenridge Main Street area. Katrina Navarette, a Denver resident, said the incident started at around 8:50 p.m.

“We arrived around 8:30 or so, and shortly after we arrived we heard police sirens,” Navarette said. “We stepped outside, and we were going to go to an ice cream shop, and that’s when we got yelled at by cops to go back where we came from. We couldn’t cross over into Main Street.”

Navarette said police officers were in “riot gear” and carrying rifles.

Kyle Ervin, who initiated the Facebook post, said he was driving down South Park Avenue near Gravity Haus when he witnessed police walking around with rifles, and who appeared to be asking people to stay inside.

