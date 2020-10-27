Wolf Creek opening for the season Wednesday, becoming the first Colorado ski area to run its lifts

A skier drops onto Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek will open Wednesday.

Christian Murdock, The Gazette via AP

Thanks to 2 feet of natural snow, the Wolf Creek ski area in southwest Colorado will beat Front Range rivals Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to become the first ski area in the state to open for the season when its lifts start running at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Four lifts will be in operation through Sunday, with “a complete November schedule to be determined by Sunday,” according to the area’s website. Wolf Creek sometimes offers weekend-only operations in early season.

No amenities will be offered to visitors except lifts and restrooms, so there will be no food service, indoor seating areas, ski school or rentals.

