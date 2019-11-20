Woman arrested for allegedly headbutting Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy

Harriet Watt, 39.

FRISCO — A Frisco woman was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a police officer while inebriated, according to court records.

At about 8 p.m. Nov. 15, a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a housing complex off U.S. Highway 6 near Keystone on a report of an intoxicated person in the area. Summit County dispatch advised that there was a female in her 30s laying in front of one of the units, banging on the door and trying to get inside, according to a police report of the incident.

Medical personnel with Summit Fire & EMS arrived on scene before law enforcement and contacted the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Harriet Watt. Once the deputy arrived, Summit Fire informed him that Watt was lost and had been uncooperative with medical staff. They also advised that Watt was too impaired to be left alone and recommended she be taken to Summit Safe Haven Walk-In Crisis Center in Frisco for detoxification.

The deputy contacted Watt in front of the door and asked her to take a seat on some nearby steps. He noted in his report that Watt was “obviously impaired” on alcohol, noting a strong odor on her breath, glassy and bloodshot eyes and that she was unsteady on her feet.

Watt told the officer her name but declined numerous requests from the deputy for her birth date. She told the officer that she lived in the building and was at her door but didn’t have her key, but court records list Watt’s residence in Frisco.

The deputy said Watt attempted to get up and leave several times during the encounter and had to be asked to sit down 10 to 15 times. The deputy also alleges Watt used several profanities and racial slurs against him during the encounter and following her arrest at the jail.

The deputy informed Watt that he couldn’t leave her alone because of her level of impairment and told her she could either travel with medical personnel free of restraint or with him. Watt chose to ride with Summit Fire, though she almost fell over when she started walking, according to the report. The deputy told Watt he needed to hold her arm to make sure she didn’t fall, at which point she allegedly tried to run away.

The deputy was able to hold onto her as she tried to run and placed her on the ground with the assistance of the Summit Fire medics. She was placed in protective custody and put in handcuffs due to her lack of cooperation and risk of falling, according to the report.

The deputy stood her up, at which point he alleges she lunged at him and headbutted him in the nose. The deputy, again with the help of Summit Fire staff, placed Watt in his patrol vehicle but said she dragged her feet as they carried her to the car and tried to kick and hook her legs around the deputy to stop him.

Watt was transported to the Summit County Jail and booked on a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer. Watt posted bond in the amount of $7,500 and is set to make an appearance in county court Dec. 11.