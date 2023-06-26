Woman dies in rafting accident on Colorado River by Radium Campground
Sky-Hi News
On June 25, a woman died due to a rafting accident on the Colorado River by Radium Campground, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department.
At approximately 12:48 p.m., Grand County dispatch received a report that a raft had overturned on the river by the campground, which is in unincorporated Grand County. The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to the scene.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, an unresponsive 51-year-old woman had been pulled out from the water. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, after life saving measures were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office stated that the coroner’s office is working with the victim’s family, who are from the Kremmling area. The woman’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner when appropriate.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
