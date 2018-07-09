Woman injured by lightning strike in Rocky Mountain National Park

On Sunday afternoon a park volunteer on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park was injured by a lighting strike on the Red Mountain Trail, according to park officials.

It appears that the volunteer was not struck directly by lightning but lightning struck the ground nearby. The Red Mountain Trail is located off of the Colorado River Trail; she was roughly one mile from the Colorado River Trailhead.

The volunteer was taken by ambulance from the trailhead to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby. She did not receive life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.