Woman from out of state dies after fall on Mount Royal in Frisco

A woman died Sunday evening when she fell on Mount Royal in Summit County.

The woman's name has not been released. Rescue crews at the trailhead working to recover her body said she was in her mid-40s and from out of state.

The woman was reportedly in a party of three and descending Mount Royal after reaching the summit earlier in the day.

She was only about 1,500 feet from the bottom when she fell and tumbled down the mountain, rescuers said. They did not know how far she fell.

The Summit County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

This marks the third reported hiker's death on a Summit County mountain this summer.

Recommended Stories For You

A longtime Summit County local, much-loved coach for the Summit Nordic Ski Club and accomplished endurance athlete, Hannah Taylor was killed by a rock while running the Gore Range on July 21.

Only 10 days later, a 67-year-old man from Casper, Wyoming, died after suffering a heart attack on Quandary Peak.

Meanwhile, the search for a 33-year-old Denver resident Tyler Gorrell is ongoing.

Gorrell has been missing since Aug. 3 and is thought to be somewhere in the backcountry near Silverthorne.

Rescue crews said they plan to chase more leads in the area with teams of tracking dogs today.