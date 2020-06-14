Woman rescued from Tip Top Cliff Saturday afternoon | SummitDaily.com
Woman rescued from Tip Top Cliff Saturday afternoon

Libby Stanford
  

KEYSTONE — The Summit County Rescue Group saved a woman at the Tip Top Cliff near Montezuma Road in Keystone Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who was from out of state, climbed about 60 feet up the cliff but was afraid to go back down. Charles Pitman, the group’s public information officer, said three climbers went to rescue the woman at around 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

The woman didn’t have much climbing experience and was uncomfortable once she realized how far up she had gone, Pitman said.

The climbers were able to successfully rescue the woman and she sustained no injuries.

