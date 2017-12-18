Woman who led State Patrol on 75-mile chase to Summit County “wasn’t paying attention” to lights, sirens

A woman led state troopers on a 75-mile chase Sunday from the western metro area along Interstate 70 before pulling over in mountainous Summit County.

When she didn't stop, troopers radioed ahead to colleagues, who raced into positions along the I-70 corridor and cleared traffic as a precaution.

The woman finally stopped after 66 minutes and was taken to a hospital for medical checks before authorities arrested her for failing to stop.

Nobody was hurt.

"We're still doing the investigation into why this happened. It was not high-speed, just a continual failure to yield," State Patrol Sgt. Rob Madden said.

The chase began around 11 a.m. in Jefferson County when "somebody called law enforcement. … What they observed was indications someone was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

