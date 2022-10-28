Women of the Summit will close its applications for the Women in Business Grant Monday

Women of the Summit, a local nonprofit, will be awarding grants for the first time to local businesswomen through the Women in Business Grant.

The nonprofit is an organization that aims to support local women through their careers and personal life. The grant funds will go to a select few women who make it through the application process and finalist selection.

The grant is available for both business owners and business professionals who live and work full time in Summit County, though business owners must be applying on behalf of a business that is at least 50% women owned, according to the webpage.

Interested folks must complete an application to be considered, and be at least 18 years old. Applicants have the ability to choose the amount of grant money, though amounts are capped at $5,000. Winners will be based on their story and their plan of how they will utilize the funds, according to the website.

The grant application is due on Oct. 31 by 11:59 p.m.

More details about applications, eligibility and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the Women of the Summit website, at WomenOfTheSummit.org.