Photos: Women of Watercolor bring art to life
July 21, 2018
Nestled between flowers across the Alpine Garden Center Tuesday morning in Silverthorne, women underneath umbrellas and sun hats paint their subjects of various flowers, old buildings and other historical valuables of Summit County. The Women of Watercolor group meet weekly in the summer months to paint in the great outdoors. Despite the wind and high altitude, bright sunshine helps the women to grow as artists and support the county's visual art community.