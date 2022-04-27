Woodland Park sinks late goal to defeat Summit High School girls soccer, 1-0

The Summit High School girls soccer team huddles together during its home game against Salida on Friday, April 1. The Tigers recently were shutout, 1-0, by the Woodland Park Panthers on Tuesday, April 26.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School girls soccer team returned to action after spring break on Tuesday, April 27, as the team traveled to the Colorado Springs area to take on the Woodland Park Panthers.

Heading into spring break, the Summit girls soccer team was starting to play the best it has all season. The Tigers had a monumental overnight trip to Glenwood Springs, where the team lost to the Demons but bounced back the next day to beat a tough Palisade Bulldogs team.

The Tigers entered its game against the Woodland Park Panthers sporting a record right at 50%, 4-4.

Summit took the field against Woodland Park eager to further improve its record, but the 9-2 Panthers had other plans.

In the first 40-minute half, both teams searched for a way to put a goal in the back of the net, but Tigers goalie Sarah Pappas and Panthers goalie Isabella Slocum stopped all advances.

In the second half, both teams grew more competitive and aggressive in search of a go-ahead goal. The Tigers and Panthers had several opportunities throughout the game since the Tigers recorded 14 shots on goal and the Panthers registered 10.

The match was not one where the shots on goal reflected the final score, but rather one where the team who makes the least amount of mistakes ends up with the win. On Tuesday, that team was Woodland Park.

Late in the match, Woodland Park senior Morgan Berry broke through the Summit defensive line and drove to the goal in order to fire a ball past the stretch of Pappas’ arms, lifting the Panthers over the Tigers, 1-0.

“I think the game yesterday wasn’t the best demonstration of what the team can do,” Pappas said in a text. “We struggled with a lot, and we didn’t do what I know we could’ve done. There were plenty of good moments, but we took that loss very personally.”

Summit's Sarah Pappas saves a goal during the Tigers’ home win over the Salida Spartans on Friday, April 1. The Tigers beat the Spartans, 2-0, for Pappas's second shutout win of the season.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The loss to Woodland Park is the third time the Summit girls soccer team has been shutout this season. The Tigers are now 4-5 on the season.

The Tigers have a tough slate of league games to close out the rest of the week. The team will host Battle Mountain on Thursday, April 28, and Eagle Valley on Friday, April 29.

The Tigers lost to Battle Mountain, 4-0, on March 15. They also lost to Eagle Valley, 2-1, on March 26. Both rematches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“We have something in store for Battle and Eagle Valley,” Pappas said. “I play on a team that will fight till the end no matter how hard it is, and I’m waiting for the rest of our conference to see that.”