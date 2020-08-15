Woodward Copper extends Barn operations through Nov. 8
Woodward Copper announced on social media Saturday that it will extend operations at the Barn action sports complex through Nov. 8.
The barn will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, for barn sessions and skateboard, BMX and scooter lessons. Lesson groups are set to include no more than 10 students. Woodward Copper asks individuals to make reservations at least 48 hours in advance and recommends calling to ask about availability.
For more information, visit: CopperColorado.com/Woodward/Summer-Camp/Summer-Lessons.
