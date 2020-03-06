Woodward Copper Mountain Park named 2nd best terrain park in US by Snowboarder Magazine survey

Danny Davis takes in a morning ride at Woodward Peace Park on Thursday, Feb. 6, before Dew Tour practice at Copper Mountain Resort.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — The Woodward Copper Mountain Park at Copper Mountain Resort earned the designation as second best overall resort terrain park in the country and best in the Rocky Mountains in Snowboarder Magazine’s 2020 Park & Ride survey.

Mammoth Mountain Resort’s Mammoth Unbound terrain park took the top honor for the entire country. To win the top overall resort terrain park honor for the Rocky Mountains, Woodward Copper’s Mountain Park bested Brighton Resort in Utah. Woodward topped 14 other resorts from across the country to earn the runner-up honor in Snowboarder Magazine’s nationwide contest.

This year, Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain formally launched their Woodward Mountain Park, a resort-wide concept that features everything from expert-level features in Central Park, the Woodward Copper superpipe and Danny Davis’ Peace Park to more beginner and intermediate terrain-park zones in Center and West Village, such as the free Red’s Backyard hike-to terrain park and the Team Summit-inspired Family Cross zone off the top of the American Flyer lift.