Woodward Copper opens Dew Tour modified superpipe to the public

Zoe Atkin takes the bronze with an 80.00 in the women’s ski modified superpipe competition Saturday, Feb. 8, at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort. The modified superpipe is now open to the public.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

COPPER MOUNTAIN — After the Dew Tour concluded Sunday, the terrain park crews at Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain Resort worked diligently this week to reopen to the public terrain park zones that were used for Dew Tour.

On Friday, Woodward Copper opened the Dew Tour modified superpipe to the public. The modified superpipe is above Copper Mountain’s Center Village and includes slopestyle-like features above the traditional superpipe.

Woodward Copper also reported on its social media channels Friday that the Red’s Backyard rail garden, also in Center Village, is “back in business.” Red’s Backyard is a free hike-to jib park adjacent to the base of the superpipe that was used for the streetstyle competitions at Dew Tour.

And over off the Woodward Express out of West Village, Woodward Copper said Central Park is slated to reopen Saturday with eight jumps, quarterpipes, hips and jibs. Central Park, Woodward’s biggest zone in the Woodward Copper Mountain Park, was closed for weeks ahead of Dew Tour to build the Dew Tour slopestyle course.