Woodward Copper opens new jumps indoors and on snow

Woodward Copper announced on social media Monday that the Woodward Copper Barn has opened a “first ever” Resi jump in the barn.

Woodward Copper said the jump was opened due to the closure of the barn’s mega foam pit. Woodward Copper said the Resi jump is the next stage of progression after a foam pit. Woodward said it’s harder than the foam pit and built more for an advanced skater or rider but can offer a great start on certain tricks before bringing them to the snow.

Out on snow, Woodward Copper on Saturday opened its large jump line in Central Park for the first time this season.