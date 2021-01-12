Woodward Copper opens Peace Park for winter season
Woodward Copper has opened the Peace Park at Copper Mountain Resort for the season.
The resort opened the terrain park, which is accessible via the American Flyer lift out of Center Village and Woodward Express lift out of West Village, late last week.
Inspired by pro snowboarder Danny Davis’ love for vertical skateboarding and transition riding, Peace Park quickly has become one of the most popular zones in Woodward Copper’s Mountain Park after debuting last year. The creative design for the park allows for skiers and riders to take various flowy runs through Peace Park by choosing between boxes and rails on one side and more natural, sculpted features on the other.
The park also includes a mini-halfpipe as well as more beginner-friendly features and advanced features that skiers and riders of varying skill levels can access and learn on.
