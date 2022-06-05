Woodward Copper partners with Burton for its parks across the country

A young rider performs a jump during one of Woodward Copper's on-snow summer camps. Woodward recently announced its partnership with Burton which will feature branded programming and collaborations.

Woodward Copper/Courtesy photo

Woodward recently announced its partnership with Burton as its official winter outerwear, snowboarding goods and snowboard programming partner for all of Woodward’s mountain parks across the country.

The partnership includes Woodward Copper at Copper Mountain Resort, where Burton will help host Woodward Copper’s summer snowboard camp throughout the season.

Burton has had its hand in the Woodward Copper camp for several years now, helping snowboarders and skiers to train on real snow during weeklong sessions from June through August. Campers can perfect their riding skills on rail, jump and jib features as well as use Woodward Copper’s world-class training facilities.

This summer, campers will be joined on the hill by Burton team riders Red Gerard from Silverthorne, Mark McMorris, Danny Davis and more.

Woodward’s partnership with Burton will also feature Burton progression tools, Woodward uniforms and apparel collaborations and the showcasing of new Burton products.

For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.