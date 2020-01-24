Woodward Copper releases renderings of new Dew Tour modified superpipe

This is a side-view rendering of the modified superpipe, the top at left, the bottom at right, that men's and women's halfpipe snowboarders and skiers will drop into during next month's Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort, Feb. 6-9.

Courtesy Dew Tour

Friday Woodward Copper and Dew Tour released renderings of the modified superpipe course that the world’s best snowboarders and skiers will compete in at next month’s Dew Tour, Feb. 6-9 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Overall, the course design features mirrored hips, plenty of transition and multiple entry points that lead to a 300-foot traditional superpipe with standard 22-foot walls. The course, which will be located in the same spot of the typical Woodward Superpipe in Copper’s Center Village, continues Dew Tour’s vision of adding more slopestyle-like transition elements and features to the halfpipe competition.

Different from last year’s Dew Tour modified superpipe at Breckenridge Ski Resort, this year’s pipe will conclude with the traditional 22-foot-tall superpipe portion. Last year there was one feature that started the course: a slopestyle-like spine jump. That was followed by the superpipe, with the more atypical parts of the course at the bottom.

Last year, skiers and snowboarders hit the superpipe before exiting the pipe via a cat-paw exit. The cat paw allowed for skiers and snowboarders to exit the pipe in an inventive way onto a slopestyle-like landing.

After that landing, athletes had two options at the final feature of the course. They either could hit a quarter-pipe to bank landing — similar to a standard halfpipe feel, but with a little bit of a different flair. Or athletes could hit the bank landing from the front as a hip.

This year, all non-traditional, inventive features will be at the top of the course before athletes finish with the pipe. The first, entry feature will be mirrored 16-foot walls on skier’s right and left. Here, athletes can hit the feature as a hip from the front, leading to a side-hit landing. Or they can opt for a more halfpipe-like experience. There also are rail options on either side between the first and second portions of the first feature.

Athletes will then transition to another mirrored feature that tops out with 22-foot walls. It’s at this feature, similar to last year’s cat-paw feature at the bottom of the pipe, where skiers and snowboarders can hit the 22-foot walls to execute tricks onto tombstone landings. The tombstone landings will then lead into the standard 300-foot superpipe that completes the course.

This year’s modified superpipe action will begin with the women’s ski final on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Later that day, the team snowboard modified superpipe final will be at 1:45 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 7, the only modified superpipe event is the team ski final, at 1:45 p.m. Then on Saturday, Feb. 8, the women’s snowboard modified superpipe final will be at 9 a.m.

Come Sunday, Feb. 9, modified superpipe action will round out with the men’s ski final at 9 a.m., and the men’s snowboard final at 10:45 a.m.