Woodward Copper to close Central Park terrain park for 3 weeks to prep for Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Woodward Copper announced on its social media channels Tuesday that Copper Mountain Resort’s Central Park and superpipe will close from Jan. 20 through Feb. 11 in order to build competition venues for Dew Tour.

Dew Tour will take place Feb. 6-9 at Copper Mountain after more than a decade at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Dew Tour will host its slopestyle competitions at Woodward Copper’s Central Park, which is accessed by the American Flyer lift out of Center Village and the Woodward Express Quad out of West Village.

While Central Park and the superpipe are closed, Copper’s new Danny Davis-inspired Peace Park — adjacent to Central Park at skier’s left — will remain open. Peace Park is a terrain park encouraging flow, transition and progression, including small, medium and large features.

While the superpipe is closed, Copper’s 13-foot mini-halfpipe, Pipedream, will remain open. The Pipedream terrain area also features a quarter-pipe beneath the halfpipe and 11 small jump and jib features. Pipedream is at the top of the Woodward Express lift.