Woodward Copper to host annual WreckTangle Challenge

A young competitor traverses the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course at Copper Mountain Resort in August 2019.

Photo by Curtis DeVore / Copper Mountain Resort

Woodward Copper will host the fourth annual Woodward Copper WreckTangle Challenge at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, July 31.

Participants in the challenge will bounce, swing and climb their way through the Woodward WreckTangle, an outdoor obstacle course, for the title of WreckTangle champion. Competitors will race through 10 obstacles to try to record the fastest time in their age group. Age divisions include 5-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-17 and 18 and older.

Obstacles on the course, located in the heart of Copper’s Center Village, include the cargo net, the swinging Licorice Bridge — three connected suspended, swinging tire strips that participants must navigate using their hands and feet — and the hanging 6-foot Swiss Cheese Doors with various cutout holes and hand holds that participants can use their hands and feet to navigate.

The course finishes with a run up the Warped Wall, a steep, curving wall with either a clear run-up or a section with climbing holds that participants must reach the top of to stop the clock.

The challenge is open to everyone ages 5 and older, though participants must be at least 36 inches tall and weigh between 40 and 250 pounds. Registration includes an event T-shirt, a warmup session Friday, July 30, two WreckTangle runs during competition and awards for the division winners.

To register for the WreckTangle Challenge and for more information, visit CopperColorado.com .