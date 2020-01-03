Woodward Copper to host skolf snowboard challenge Saturday

A snowboarder presses a noseslide on a down bar in the Woodward Copper terrain park.

Tripp Fay / Special to the Daily |

Woodward Copper will host a unique and fun-loving snowboarding event Saturday off the Woodward Express lift at Copper Mountain Resort: the Airblaster Mini Skolf Snowboard Challenge.

Skolf — short for Norwegian skate snowboard golf — is a game where contestants attempt to land varying tricks on several “holes,” or snowboarding features. The nature of completing a set trick on a set hole incorporates a kind of match-the-move concept seen in the popular pick-up basketball game “H-O-R-S-E,” though tricks are set at certain holes and not in an impromptu fashion by competitors.

As holes are completed, snowboarders earn scores based on their ability to land tricks efficiently, with the low score winning in the end. Skolf is often played with snowboarders, or teams of snowboarders, having four attempts on each hole’s feature to land the requisite trick. The sooner the success, the lower the score.

Woodward Copper’s free competition Saturday, which is sold out, will group snowboarders into foursomes that will take on a set list of tricks on specific park features.

“Many of these tricks are not complicated,” Woodward Copper wrote on the resort’s event page online. “They are more about style and having fun.”

The mini skolf competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Downhill Duke’s in Center Village.