Woodward Copper to host WreckTangle Championships Aug. 10

A youngster traverses the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course last summer at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Taylor Prather, Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER — Woodward Copper will hosts its third annual Woodward WreckTangle Championships at Copper Mountain Resort on Aug. 10.

The Woodward WreckTangle is a summertime obstacle course at the resort that features 10 obstacles, including suspended bridges, a climbing wall a trampoline jump and a warped-wall finish.

This year’s competition will be open to competitors ages 5 to 50. Each participant will have two chances to bounce, swing and climb through obstacles as fast as possible.

The top three fastest men and women across each age group will receive awards as well as the top three overall best times.

Registration, which is $20, includes a warmup session and event T-shirt.

This summer, Woodward Copper is also taking part in Woodward’s inaugural nationwide World’s Fastest Ninja competition. The competition, which takes place at eight locations throughout the country, requires WreckTangle participants to download the WreckTangle app on their mobile phones. With a WreckTangle purchase and a radio-frequency identification wristband, participants are automatically qualified and eligible to participate in the competition.

Using the free app, participants’ times are tracked and ranked on a leaderboard within the app. Participants can then view and share videos of their WreckTangle runs on social media. The rolling competition runs through Oct. 31, and the World’s Fastest Ninja winners will be crowned Nov. 1 by age category, WreckTangle location and fastest overall man and woman.