Work in Eisenhower Tunnel will require partial overnight closures

Traffic passes through Eisenhower Tunnel in 2017. The Colorado Department of Transportation will start work Sunday on replacing cameras, message boards and signs in the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. The work, which will be done overnight, will require closures of one bore at a time.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

Work will begin Sunday to remove and replace all cameras, message boards, lane-use signs and fiber in the Interstate 70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, a project that is expected to take until summer 2024.

The direction of overnight traffic will have to be alternated Sundays through Thursdays, with full closure of one bore of the tunnel at a time. Work will begin at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.

When one tunnel bore is closed, traffic along Interstate 70 in both directions will be stopped at the tunnel entrance. Traffic in one direction at a time will be escorted through the open bore.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said traffic stops are expected to last for 20 minutes. Delays are expected to be minimal because the work will be done overnight.

The project by CDOT and contractor Sturgeon Electric will upgrade the cameras and signs in the tunnel that CDOT’s traffic operations center uses to monitor the safety and health of travelers driving through the Eisenhower Tunnel. The equipment is used 24/7 to monitor the tunnel and to alert the traveling public of any delays.

