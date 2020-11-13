World champion Chris Corning’s debut snowboard film ‘Teal’ now available to rent

Chris Corning soars over the top of a basketball hoop during filming for his debut snowboard filmmaking effort "Teal."

Photo by Alex Havey

“Teal,” the debut snowboard film effort from world champion Chris Corning of Silverthorne, is now available to rent digitally at EdgeTV.com and watched on EdgeTVNow apps on Roku, iOS and Android.

“Teal” was produced and directed by Corning as well as featuring his riding. It was co-directed by and features professional snowboarder Sam Klein. Corning and Klein worked with filmmaker Alex Havey to shoot backcountry and street snowboarding across Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, Oregon and Quebec for the hard-charging flick.

In addition to Corning and Klein, the movie features U.S. Halfpipe Pro Team snowboarder and Dillon resident Chase Blackwell as well as Windham Miller, brothers Conor and Colton Carroll, Brett Moody, Jack Harris, Sam Anderson, TJ Homan and pro snowskater Josh Oakes.

For more information and to watch the film, visit: EdgeTV.com/products/teal.