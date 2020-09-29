World Cup snowboard champ Chris Corning releases trailer for debut snowboard film

As we turn the calendar to October, a pair of Summit County locals released teasers for upcoming ski and snowboard films.

Snowboard World Cup champion and 2018 Olympian Chris Corning shared a trailer for his debut film, “Teal,” which will be released Oct. 14.

Corning, the 2018 and 2019 International Ski & Snowboard Federation Crystal Globe park and pipe snowboard season champion, produced the movie and co-directed “Teal” with fellow snowboarder Sam Klein.

The 20-year-old Corning recruited friends — such as the street specialist Klein, daredevil Windham “Lawndart” Miller, U.S. Pro Team halfpipe rider Chase Blackwell and others — to collaborate with him for several months of filming last winter. He enlisted filmmaker Alex Havey to shoot and edit the footage, which was teased in a trailer full of big backcountry booters and aggressive and ambitious street riding.

The film also features riders Sam Anderson, Colton Carroll, Conor Carroll, TJ Homan, Brett Moody and Josh Oakes, among others.

Breckenridge skier Cody Cirillo also recently shared a trailer for his film project “Made in Voyage.” The film chronicles Cirillo and Kellyn Wilson on a trip in a 1962 school bus, dubbed the “Honeyhouse Bus,” from Utah to British Columbia as the couple searches for good, simple times and the best skiing.

In the U.S., the film will debut digitally, including a Rocky Mountain video session Nov. 12 currently open for registration. For more information and to register, visit: Picture-Organic-Clothing.com/en/poster/made-in-voyage.