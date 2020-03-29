World Health Organization says papers, packages unlikely to transmit coronavirus

DILLON — The World Health Organization has confirmed that transmission of the new coronavirus on commercial goods, including papers and packages, is small. That includes newspapers as well as mail.

“The risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low,” the organization reported in its coronavirus Q&A.

The primary way the new coronavirus spreads is from person to person through respiratory droplets. People who are in close contact (within 6 feet) in a confined space with an infected person for more than 10 minutes are at risk of contracting the virus.