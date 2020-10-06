Wounded Heroes Family Adventures seeks volunteers

For the past 12 years, Wounded Heroes Family Adventures has been providing recreational therapy opportunities for soldiers who were severely wounded in combat operations and their families. The nonprofit is currently looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help in a wide variety of ways once they resume operations.

Wounded Heroes Family Adventures invites wounded soldiers and their families for an all-expenses paid trip to Breckenridge. The group works closely with the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, which provides adaptive sports lessons for all family members. The program also provides trained counselors, who focus on enhancing family communication and the opportunity for veterans to connect with other military families who share similar issues.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, there are not any events planned for the group because many of the wounded veterans they serve are considered to be high-risk for COVID-19.

During the group’s downtime, board member Marty Trisler hopes to better educate the community on their work and to encourage people who are interested in helping them in the future sign up to volunteer.

People who are interested in volunteering should email Trisler at martytrisler@comcast.net or call 970-547-9844. For more information, visit WoundedHeroesFamilyAdventures.org.