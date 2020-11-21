Wreaths for Frisco Elementary fundraiser available through Nov. 23
FRISCO — The Frisco Elementary parent teacher student association is hosting its annual holiday wreath sale through Nov. 23.
People can purchase Colorado Douglas Fir wreaths or garlands by ordering online at FriscoPTSA.com. The wreaths will be available for contactless delivery after Dec. 1, according to a news release.
The fundraiser supports science, technology engineering and math curriculum and reading programs. It also helps aid families who have been affected by the pandemic and support the school’s remote learning endeavors.
