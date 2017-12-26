Wrong-way I-70 driver caused Christmas Day wreck that killed 3
December 26, 2017
A two-vehicle Christmas Day crash on Interstate 70 that killed three people Monday night was caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction.
The crash, between a Dodge pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan minivan, happened at about 7:14 p.m. in the interstate's eastbound lanes near Tower Road.
Trooper Josh Lewis, of the Colorado State Patrol, said a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by an 86-year-old man was traveling west in an eastbound lane when it struck a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Strasburg man who was in the correct lane.
The driver of the pickup was taken to University of Colorado Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old Strasburg woman, was killed. She was the only victim in the crash who wasn't wearing a seat belt.