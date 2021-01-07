X Games Aspen announces event schedule
ESPN announced its competition schedule on Thursday, Jan. 7, for this year’s X Games Aspen, slated for Jan. 29-31 at Buttermilk Ski Area.
The event with be sans spectators and all motorized competitions and concerts are canceled. All contests will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, the ESPN app and on the X Games digital channels.
Friday, Jan. 29
- Women’s snowboard slopestyle, noon to 1 p.m. (@XGames)
- Women’s ski big air, 2-2:45 p.m. (@XGames)
- Snowboard knuckle huck, 6-6:30 p.m. (@XGames)
- Women’s ski superpipe, 7-8 p.m. (@XGames)
- Men’s ski superpipe and snowboard knuckle huck encore, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Jan. 30
- Women’s ski slopestyle, men’s snowboard slopestyle, women’s snowboard big air, women’s ski big air encore, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ABC)
- Men’s ski big air, 6-6:45 p.m. (@XGames)
- Women’s snowboard superpipe, men’s ski big air encore, 8-10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Jan. 31
- Men’s ski slopestyle, women’s snowboard slopestyle encore, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ABC)
- Men’s snowboard superpipe, men’s snowboard big air, ski knuckle huck, 6:30-9 p.m. (ESPN)
