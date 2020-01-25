X Games Day 3: Everything you need to know
Red Gerard competes in slopestyle final, live on ABC, 1:45 p.m. MST
Editor’s note: Go to Watch ESPN to see the live ABC broadcast of Red Gerard competing in the X Games Aspen men’s snowboard slopestyle final.
ASPEN – It’s go time at Buttermilk Ski Area for Ohio native and Summit County snowboarder Red Gerard.
Gerard, the 2018 Winter Olympic gold medalist and 2019 Burton U.S. Open champion in slopestyle, will go for his first X Games Aspen slopestyle medal Saturday at 1:45 p.m. MST. Tune to to ABC to watch Red compete against seven more of the world’s best slopestyle snowboarders.
That list of heavy hitters includes Sven Thorgren and Darcy Sharpe dropping in before Red, followed by Red’s good buds and fellow young Americans Judd Henkes and Brock Crouch.
Rounding out the field are Mons Roisland, Rene Rinnekangas and Mark McMorris.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard slopestyle final
3-4 p.m.: Snowbike Cross semifinal
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Women’s ski superpipe final
8-8:45 p.m.: Men’s snowboard big air final
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Women’s snowboard superpipe final
