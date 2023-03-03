Xcel Energy shares timeline on power restoration in Frisco
More than 300 customers are being impacted by power issues in Frisco as of 9:45 a.m., but crews are in the area working on restoring electricity “as quickly and safely as possible.”
Currently, crews think the power will return around 12:45 p.m.
Customers can check the status of the outage by visiting OutageMap-XcelEnergy.com/outagemap/.
