Yet another hassle awaits Rocky Mountain National Park visitors this year

The Moraine Park campground, the largest in Rocky Mountain National Park, will be closed this summer, reducing the number of campsites available on the eastern side of the park by more than half. In addition, a construction project is scheduled to refurbish the Fall River entrance, making the park more difficult to access.

National Park Service/Courtesy photo

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — As if there weren’t enough complications when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park — an ongoing timed-entry reservation system and the closure of the park’s biggest campground — it will be harder to get into the park this year even if you have reservations.

A construction project to refurbish the Fall River entrance — one of two main entrances on the east side of the park in Estes Park — was supposed to be finished by late June. Now park officials are saying the project, which limits traffic to one lane in each direction, won’t be finished until late fall due to “unforeseen site conditions and utility coordination challenges.”

As a result, park officials are encouraging visitors entering the east side of the park to use the Beaver Meadows entrance — and to expect “extended wait times” at both entrances — which already is often significantly backed up during peak season.

The existing facilities at the Fall River Entrance Station date back 60 years, the park service said, but “no longer meet the safety or operational needs of the park.

“When the entrance station was designed, the park had approximately one and a half million annual visitors. By 2019, annual visitation almost tripled, to over 4.5 million annual visitors. Improvements are needed to improve visitor access and convenience, reduce traffic congestion, and provide a safe and efficient space for park employees,” according to officials.

Read the full story on DenverPost.com .