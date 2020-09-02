Yo Mommas Cantina opens as full-service version of original taco stand in Breckenridge

Yo Mommas Cantina is pictured Tuesday, Sept. 1, prior to opening for the day.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Yo Mommas Tacos Y Burritos quickly became a popular taco stand in Breckenridge after opening in November. Managing partners Charlie Rhodes and Matt Robertson decided to expand by opening a restaurant on Airport Road in July and adding alcohol to the menu.

Robertson said he has been cooking his whole life, and while he was working as a chef at a Frisco restaurant, he approached Rhodes, who was working as a bartender, with his idea for Yo Mommas. An opportunity popped up for Yo Mommas Tacos Y Burritos on Breckenridge Main Street, and Robertson said everything happened within about two weeks. Before long, the stand was up and running.

“Originally, we were just going to open it up as a breakfast burrito spot, but then we figured since we were doing the meats anyways, we might as well do tacos,” Robertson said. “We kind of became more known for a lunch spot.”

When the COVID-19 shutdown hit in March, the stand closed for only a few days before reopening because the business model was already based on takeout food, which was allowed to continue throughout the shutdown. Rhodes said business stayed steady after reopening the stand. In fact, Rhodes said more people came to the stand as takeout options in town slowed.

“The locals have really supported us because we are pretty cheap,” Robertson said. “… We’re fine with where we’re at and still being able to allow people to eat and not charge an arm and leg.”

Even when restaurants started to reopen, Robertson said the stand got too busy and needed a kitchen to continue to grow. That’s when the business partners decided to open the cantina.

Yo Mommas Cantina opened as a place for people to get takeout tacos and burritos or to sit down, drink a beer or margarita and watch sports on the weekends. The restaurant plans to start playing English Premier League games every Saturday and Sunday.

Rhodes said the duo’s families have helped make the business come together by investing in and working at the restaurant.

Yo Mommas Tacos Y Burritos managing partner Matt Robertson cooks in the business’s new full-service restaurant, Yo Mommas Cantina.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Robertson said Yo Mommas is mainly known for its meats and salsas, with eight to nine salsas typically available. He noted that Yo Mommas puts a lot of effort into its meats, purchasing quality cuts and marinating for at least two days before smoking. Popular menu items are carne asada, carnitas and al pastor. Pricing ranges from $3.50 for a single taco up to around $20 for three tuna tacos, but Robertson and Rhodes try to keep most things under $15.

The duo said they have recently introduced a Mexican street sandwich called pambazos, which has been well-received. The sandwich bread is dunked in salsa before it’s slapped on the grill. Then the sandwich is filled with meat, coleslaw, tomatoes, potatoes and queso and even comes with rubber gloves as eating it can be messy.

Due to the cantina’s location, Rhodes said the spot has seen a lot of local business from the nearby workforce housing neighborhoods, construction projects and other adjacent businesses.

Yo Mommas Tacos Y Burritos is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 327 N. Main St. in Breckenridge. Yo Mommas Cantina is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 1900 Airport Road but will start offering grab-and-go breakfast options Sept. 12, when it will begin opening at 8 a.m. daily. The restaurant is hosting its grand opening party from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The grand opening celebration will feature live music.