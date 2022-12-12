Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Summit County

Dishes at Aurum Food & Wine in Breckenridge are designed to look like works of art, said the business’s founder, Phillips Armstrong. The business is one of many in Summit County who are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Cooking isn’t everyone, and we’re not here to judge. That’s why the Summit Daily News has decided to put together a complete guide on where to dine during the holidays.

Here is a list of businesses that are either open for the holidays, are planning to offer holiday meals, or some combination of the two.

9600 Kitchen at Doubltree by Hilton

550 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-5540; BreckResorts.com

Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Open 3-9 p.m. on Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving a holiday buffet with smoked steamship round braised lamb shank, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, chilled seafood display and more

The meal is for dine-in only

Price: $58 for adults, $22 for children ages 6-12, children ages 5 and under are free

Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable

Aurum

209 S. Ridge St. Breckenridge; 970-771-3943; AurumBreckenridge.com

Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving its regular a la carte menu as well as a special for dine-in only

Reservations are recommended

The Bakers’ Brewery

531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne; 970-468-0170; TheBakersBrewery.com

Open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day

Bistro North and Blue River Bistro

270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon; 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com

305 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-6974; BlueRiverBistro.com

Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day

The restaurants are serving a chef’s dinner special, in addition to its dinner menu, which are available all day

The holiday special includes a prime rib dinner that is $50 per person or $200 for a family of four

The restaurants’ meals are available both for dine-in service and takeout

Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable

To order a to-go meal, visit the restaurants’ website or call

Blue Moon Bakery

253 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-513-0669; BlueMoonBakery.net

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Blue Moose

540 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-4859; BlueMooseAtBreck.com

Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve

The restaurant is serving gingerbread pancakes for the season, as well as holiday specialty drinks

Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza

520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-771-3637; BreckenridgeAleHouse.com

Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant

1925 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-9759; BreckenridgeDistillery.com

Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Reservations are recommended and can be made online

Daylight Donuts

305 N. Main St., Unit C, Breckenridge; 970-453-2548; DaylightDonutsBreck.com

Open 6 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dillon Dam Brewery

100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

The restaurant will serve prime rib from 5 p.m. to close for $30

Ember Restaurant

106 E. Main St. Breckenridge; 970-547-9595; EmberBreck.com

Open 4-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving its regular menu with specials

Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable

Frisco Prime

20 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com

Open on Christmas Day during its regular hours

Serving a special menu in addition to its regular menu

Graze & Torreys

614-570-2836; GrazeAndTorreys.com

The Summit County-based caterer is taking private chef inquiries for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for both dine-in and to-go orders

For the Christmas holiday, the business has done lamb shanks, turkey with stuffing and bison short ribs

Email grazeandtorreys@gmail.com or call the business to see a complete catering and private chef menu

Kucu Tequila Bistro

375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com

Open on Christmas Day

LoLo Juice

505 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6864; LoLoJuiceBreck.com

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day

The MotherLoaded Tavern

103 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2572; MotherLoadedTavern.com

Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

There will be live music on both days

Pug Ryan’s Brewery

104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145; PugRyans.com

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Open noon to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving a prime rib special for dine-in only

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant

Quandary Tequila Bistro

505 S. Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day

Serving a special dinner menu

Sauce On The Maggie

655 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com

Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Day

Serving a special dinner menu

Semplice Cafe

209 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6407; SempliceCafe.com

Open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Sevens

1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge; 970-469-8910

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving a live-action buffet with a charcuterie board, a shrimp station, a carving station with bone-in tomahawk, roasted honey ham, Cajun-fried turkey breast, prime rib, a dessert station and more

Dine-in only, $80 per person

Reservations are required and can be made through Tock

South Ridge Seafood Grill

500 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-547-0063; SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com

Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving its regular menu in addition to its specials

Reservations are recommended and can be made through Tock

Spencer’s Steaks & Spirits

620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-6000; BeaverRun.com

Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving a special holiday menu including a soup and salad bar, a chef carving station and buffet, and a dessert display

Price: $72 for adults, $26 for children ages 7-11, children ages 6 and under eat free

Sunshine Cafe

250 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-468-6663; Sunshine-Cafe.com

Open 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Tavern West

311 W. Main St., Frisco; 970-455-8382; TavernWestFrisco.com

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the restaurant is open from 4-6 p.m. at the bar only, and dinner is served from 5-9:30 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne; 970-406-1819; TimberlineCraftKitchen.com

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Reservations are recommended and can be made online

Twist

200 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-547-7100; TwistBreck.com

Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The restaurant is serving a three-course meal for $95 a person for dine-in service only

Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone or through its website

Yo Mommas Cantina

1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692; YomommasTacos.com