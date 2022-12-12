Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Summit County
Here’s who is serving holiday meals and who is open for Christmas
Editor’s note: Don’t see your business included? Take our survey or email our digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com to be featured. This list will continue to be updated as we received additional information from local businesses.
Cooking isn’t everyone, and we’re not here to judge. That’s why the Summit Daily News has decided to put together a complete guide on where to dine during the holidays.
Here is a list of businesses that are either open for the holidays, are planning to offer holiday meals, or some combination of the two.
9600 Kitchen at Doubltree by Hilton
550 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-5540; BreckResorts.com
- Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Open 3-9 p.m. on Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving a holiday buffet with smoked steamship round braised lamb shank, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, chilled seafood display and more
- The meal is for dine-in only
- Price: $58 for adults, $22 for children ages 6-12, children ages 5 and under are free
- Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable
Aurum
209 S. Ridge St. Breckenridge; 970-771-3943; AurumBreckenridge.com
- Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving its regular a la carte menu as well as a special for dine-in only
- Reservations are recommended
The Bakers’ Brewery
531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne; 970-468-0170; TheBakersBrewery.com
- Open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day
Bistro North and Blue River Bistro
270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon; 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com
305 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-6974; BlueRiverBistro.com
- Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day
- The restaurants are serving a chef’s dinner special, in addition to its dinner menu, which are available all day
- The holiday special includes a prime rib dinner that is $50 per person or $200 for a family of four
- The restaurants’ meals are available both for dine-in service and takeout
- Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable
- To order a to-go meal, visit the restaurants’ website or call
Blue Moon Bakery
253 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-513-0669; BlueMoonBakery.net
- Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Blue Moose
540 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-4859; BlueMooseAtBreck.com
- Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- The restaurant is serving gingerbread pancakes for the season, as well as holiday specialty drinks
Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza
520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-771-3637; BreckenridgeAleHouse.com
- Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant
1925 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-9759; BreckenridgeDistillery.com
- Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Reservations are recommended and can be made online
Daylight Donuts
305 N. Main St., Unit C, Breckenridge; 970-453-2548; DaylightDonutsBreck.com
- Open 6 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Dillon Dam Brewery
100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com
- Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- The restaurant will serve prime rib from 5 p.m. to close for $30
Ember Restaurant
106 E. Main St. Breckenridge; 970-547-9595; EmberBreck.com
- Open 4-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving its regular menu with specials
- Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable
Frisco Prime
20 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com
- Open on Christmas Day during its regular hours
- Serving a special menu in addition to its regular menu
Graze & Torreys
614-570-2836; GrazeAndTorreys.com
- The Summit County-based caterer is taking private chef inquiries for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for both dine-in and to-go orders
- For the Christmas holiday, the business has done lamb shanks, turkey with stuffing and bison short ribs
- Email grazeandtorreys@gmail.com or call the business to see a complete catering and private chef menu
Kucu Tequila Bistro
375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com
- Open on Christmas Day
LoLo Juice
505 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6864; LoLoJuiceBreck.com
- Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day
The MotherLoaded Tavern
103 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2572; MotherLoadedTavern.com
- Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- There will be live music on both days
Pug Ryan’s Brewery
104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145; PugRyans.com
- Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Open noon to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving a prime rib special for dine-in only
- Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant
Quandary Tequila Bistro
505 S. Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com
- Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day
- Serving a special dinner menu
Sauce On The Maggie
655 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com
- Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Day
- Serving a special dinner menu
Semplice Cafe
209 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6407; SempliceCafe.com
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Sevens
1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge; 970-469-8910
- Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving a live-action buffet with a charcuterie board, a shrimp station, a carving station with bone-in tomahawk, roasted honey ham, Cajun-fried turkey breast, prime rib, a dessert station and more
- Dine-in only, $80 per person
- Reservations are required and can be made through Tock
South Ridge Seafood Grill
500 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-547-0063; SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com
- Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving its regular menu in addition to its specials
- Reservations are recommended and can be made through Tock
Spencer’s Steaks & Spirits
620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-6000; BeaverRun.com
- Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving a special holiday menu including a soup and salad bar, a chef carving station and buffet, and a dessert display
- Price: $72 for adults, $26 for children ages 7-11, children ages 6 and under eat free
Sunshine Cafe
250 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-468-6663; Sunshine-Cafe.com
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Tavern West
311 W. Main St., Frisco; 970-455-8382; TavernWestFrisco.com
- On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the restaurant is open from 4-6 p.m. at the bar only, and dinner is served from 5-9:30 p.m.
- Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne; 970-406-1819; TimberlineCraftKitchen.com
- Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Reservations are recommended and can be made online
Twist
200 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-547-7100; TwistBreck.com
- Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- The restaurant is serving a three-course meal for $95 a person for dine-in service only
- Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone or through its website
Yo Mommas Cantina
1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692; YomommasTacos.com
- Open on Christmas Eve
