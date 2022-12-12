 Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Summit County

Here’s who is serving holiday meals and who is open for Christmas

Jenna deJong
  

Dishes at Aurum Food & Wine in Breckenridge are designed to look like works of art, said the business’s founder, Phillips Armstrong. The business is one of many in Summit County who are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Jameson Midgett / Aurum Food & Wine

Editor’s note: Don’t see your business included? Take our survey or email our digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com to be featured. This list will continue to be updated as we received additional information from local businesses. 

Cooking isn’t everyone, and we’re not here to judge. That’s why the Summit Daily News has decided to put together a complete guide on where to dine during the holidays. 

Here is a list of businesses that are either open for the holidays, are planning to offer holiday meals, or some combination of the two.

9600 Kitchen at Doubltree by Hilton

550 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-5540; BreckResorts.com

  • Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Open 3-9 p.m. on Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving a holiday buffet with smoked steamship round braised lamb shank, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, chilled seafood display and more
  • The meal is for dine-in only
  • Price: $58 for adults, $22 for children ages 6-12, children ages 5 and under are free 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable 

Aurum 

209 S. Ridge St. Breckenridge; 970-771-3943; AurumBreckenridge.com

  • Open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving its regular a la carte menu as well as a special for dine-in only 
  • Reservations are recommended 

The Bakers’ Brewery

531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne; 970-468-0170; TheBakersBrewery.com

  • Open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day 

Bistro North and Blue River Bistro 

270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon; 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com

305 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-6974; BlueRiverBistro.com

  • Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day 
  • The restaurants are serving a chef’s dinner special, in addition to its dinner menu, which are available all day 
  • The holiday special includes a prime rib dinner that is $50 per person or $200 for a family of four 
  • The restaurants’ meals are available both for dine-in service and takeout 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable 
  • To order a to-go meal, visit the restaurants’ website or call 

Blue Moon Bakery 

253 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-513-0669; BlueMoonBakery.net 

  • Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve 

Blue Moose

540 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-4859; BlueMooseAtBreck.com

  • Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • The restaurant is serving gingerbread pancakes for the season, as well as holiday specialty drinks

Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza

520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-771-3637; BreckenridgeAleHouse.com

  • Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant

1925 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-547-9759; BreckenridgeDistillery.com

  • Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made online 

Daylight Donuts 

305 N. Main St., Unit C, Breckenridge; 970-453-2548; DaylightDonutsBreck.com

  • Open 6 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 

Dillon Dam Brewery

100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com

  • Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • The restaurant will serve prime rib from 5 p.m. to close for $30 

Ember Restaurant 

106 E. Main St. Breckenridge; 970-547-9595; EmberBreck.com

  • Open 4-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving its regular menu with specials 
  • Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable 

Frisco Prime

20 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com

  • Open on Christmas Day during its regular hours 
  • Serving a special menu in addition to its regular menu 

Graze & Torreys

614-570-2836; GrazeAndTorreys.com

  • The Summit County-based caterer is taking private chef inquiries for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for both dine-in and to-go orders 
  • For the Christmas holiday, the business has done lamb shanks, turkey with stuffing and bison short ribs 
  • Email grazeandtorreys@gmail.com or call the business to see a complete catering and private chef menu 

Kucu Tequila Bistro 

375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com

  • Open on Christmas Day 

LoLo Juice

505 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6864; LoLoJuiceBreck.com

  • Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day 

The MotherLoaded Tavern

103 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2572; MotherLoadedTavern.com

  • Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • There will be live music on both days 

Pug Ryan’s Brewery 

104 Village Place, Dillon; 970-468-2145; PugRyans.com

  • Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Open noon to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving a prime rib special for dine-in only 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant

Quandary Tequila Bistro 

505 S. Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com

  • Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day 
  • Serving a special dinner menu 

Sauce On The Maggie 

655 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com

  • Open 2-9 p.m. on Christmas Day 
  • Serving a special dinner menu 

Semplice Cafe

209 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-423-6407; SempliceCafe.com

  • Open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve 

Sevens 

1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge; 970-469-8910

  • Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving a live-action buffet with a charcuterie board, a shrimp station, a carving station with bone-in tomahawk, roasted honey ham, Cajun-fried turkey breast, prime rib, a dessert station and more
  • Dine-in only, $80 per person 
  • Reservations are required and can be made through Tock 

South Ridge Seafood Grill

500 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-547-0063; SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com

  • Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving its regular menu in addition to its specials
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made through Tock 

Spencer’s Steaks & Spirits

620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-6000; BeaverRun.com

  • Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day
  • The restaurant is serving a special holiday menu including a soup and salad bar, a chef carving station and buffet, and a dessert display
  • Price: $72 for adults, $26 for children ages 7-11, children ages 6 and under eat free

Sunshine Cafe

250 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-468-6663; Sunshine-Cafe.com

  • Open 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve 

Tavern West 

311 W. Main St., Frisco; 970-455-8382; TavernWestFrisco.com

  • On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the restaurant is open from 4-6 p.m. at the bar only, and dinner is served from 5-9:30 p.m. 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne; 970-406-1819; TimberlineCraftKitchen.com

  • Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve 
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made online 

Twist 

200 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-547-7100; TwistBreck.com

  • Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 
  • The restaurant is serving a three-course meal for $95 a person for dine-in service only
  • Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone or through its website

Yo Mommas Cantina

1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge; 970-423-6692; YomommasTacos.com

  • Open on Christmas Eve

