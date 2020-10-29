Your guide to last-minute voting in this year’s presidential election

DENVER — Just days before Election Day, there’s still time to drop off your mail-in ballot, vote in person and even register to vote so you can cast a ballot. To make the process easier, here is what you need to know about voting in Colorado.

First, a reminder that it’s too late to send mail-in ballots via the U.S. Postal Service. So you’ll want to visit a local ballot drop box or vote center to drop off your ballot.

Colorado is one of 21 states that allow Election Day voter registration. So if you haven’t already registered, you can do so at any of the 340-plus voting centers in the state through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

See if you qualify to vote

Voter has resided in the state of Colorado for a minimum of 22 days

Voter can provide at least one of the 16 accepted types of identification

Voter is a U.S. citizen

Voter is not serving a sentence for a felony conviction

I received my ballot in the mail but still haven’t mailed it back. What do I do?

If you have a ballot and it has been filled out, signed and dated, take it to the closest ballot drop box or vote center. Election officials won’t receive your ballot if you mail it in at this point.

Where To Vote 24-hour ballot drop boxes Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon Early in-person voting South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 19-30

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

I lost/misplaced my ballot. Can I still vote?

Yes, if you lost or misplaced your ballot you can request a new one in person at any polling location in the state.

For those who never received a ballot in the first place, the same applies to you. Visit any in-person polling place near you to cast your ballot.

What do I do if I have never registered before?

Again, in Colorado there are no deadlines for registering to vote. You can go to a vote center to register and vote at the same time. To find out more about voter registration or to check your registration status, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.

Where do I go to vote if I haven’t yet?

If you have yet to cast your ballot, you need to go to a polling center located in your designated county. Keep in mind, if you vote in a county other than your designated county, you will not be able to vote on local measures. If you cannot make it back to your designated county, you can still get a ballot from any county but with only statewide candidates such as presidential candidates, U.S. Senate and ballot measures.

What should I bring with me to the polling center?

The most important item to bring with you to a polling center is a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a U.S. passport. Anyone voting in person, registered or not, will need an ID. Due to COVID-19, don’t forget to wear a mask to the poll and make sure to stand 6 feet away from other voters.

I have been displaced by a fire. Can I still vote?

Yes, you can still vote even if you have been displaced due to a fire or other emergency. If you managed to bring your ballot with you, drop it off at any ballot drop box. Don’t forget to sign your ballot envelope before submitting it.

If you did not bring your ballot with you, no worries. You can visit any polling place in the state and cast your ballot there. If you do not vote in the county where you live, you will get a statewide ballot. The statewide ballot will still allow you to vote in the presidential and U.S. Senate election as well as 11 statewide ballot measures.

I don’t have an ID. Can I still vote?

Yes. In Colorado, if you cannot provide any of the 16 accepted forms of identification, you will be issued a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are rare in Colorado because of the state’s same-day registration law.

Provisional ballots are not counted with traditional ballots. According to state officials, counting provisional ballots can take up to — but no later than — nine days after an election. To find out if your provisional ballot was counted, refer to the receipt provided by an election judge and call your county clerk to ask.

Other last minute voting questions? Call the Summit County elections office at 970-453-3479.

This story is brought to you by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative, and Election SOS, a national program supporting journalists during the 2020 election. COLab is a nonprofit coalition of more than 90 newsrooms across Colorado working together to better serve the public. Learn more at CoLabNews.co.