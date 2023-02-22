Zuma Roadhouse wins gumbo cook-off competition at Keystone during Mardi Gras party Tuesday
Seven teams battled to be crowned the king of the gumbo cook-off at Keystone’s River Run Village on Tuesday, Feb. 21, during Keystone Neighbourhood Company’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.
Zuma Roadhouse won the event in both the pro and kids-choice categories. The Manor House won the people’s choice award along with a second-place finish in the pro category. Down the Bayou won the team spirit award. Eclectic took home the runner-up title in the kid’s choice category.
The event included a Second Line March followed by a dance set on the main stage set up in River Run Village. Live music accompanied the gumbo tastings, and there were giant games, a cash bar and other entertainment.
Eclectic Food, Kickapoo Tavern, The Lost Cajun, Steep, The Manor House, Down the Bayou, Zuma Roadhouse and a member of the community all participated in the gumbo cook off. All-you-can-eat tickets were $12 online and $15 at the event. Kids tickets were $5.
