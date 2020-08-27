A few of my favorite Frisco shops

The Frisco Lodge has miniature golf available to play on Frisco’s Main Street. It, and other businesses throughout town, accepts payment from the Love Frisco, Shop Frisco gift cards.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

This is the last weekend to support small Frisco businesses by purchasing a Love Frisco, Shop Frisco gift card. Started by the town on June 12, the initiative is meant to encourage local shopping to support the community during the pandemic.

If you buy a $30 gift card from the town, you get an extra $10. When you spend $75, you receive a bonus $25. A $120 gift card comes with an additional $40. While the bonus cash expires Sept. 15, the regular gift card doesn’t. However, it must be purchased by Monday, Aug. 31, at LoveFriscoCO.com.

You can spend the money at numerous shops, restaurants, hotels and other businesses once you have the card. It isn’t accepted at every place in town, but here are a few of my favorite places that you can support with the money.

Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe is a wonderful way to start the day with breakfast served until 11:30 a.m. One of my favorite dishes is the Eggs Butterhorn, which consists of two poached eggs, a croissant, Canadian bacon, avocado, hash browns and a roasted red pepper sauce. It’s also hard to go wrong with Abbey’s Coffee. The little coffee shop occasionally became a casual meeting place for me pre-COVID-19, and it still has java for drinking while working from home.

Bagalis should be your stop for an elevated — but not too upscale — dinner of Mediterranean food. The restaurant also has a fabulous happy hour that makes cocktails and pizza reasonably priced. Try the Gorgonzola and applewood-smoked bacon pizza.

Speaking of pizza, Peppino’s Pizza & Subs is a stellar choice for families looking to eat in after a day on the town. The sweet basil barbecue is a unique combination sure to sate your appetite.

Frisco’s Main Street has more than just restaurants, and my closet is a testament to that. I owe a fair chunk of my wardrobe to Rivers Clothing Co. No matter the season, they have the garment you need. Colisco Wearables has a nice selection as well just down the street. There you can find both winter gloves for the upcoming ski season or a summer shirt perfect for an afternoon on Dillon Reservoir.

Looking for gifts for friends and family? Then head over to The Sunny Side Up Studio. The quaint store is full of handmade items that capture the spirit of Frisco and Summit County. With stickers, “Mountain Mama” and “Mountain Dad” hoodies, cups and more, there’s something for everyone.

As you’re walking around Main Street and shopping, be sure to check out the miniature golf and other yard games in front of the Frisco Lodge. They also accept the card to pay for stays, as does the Frisco Inn on Galena. I always enjoyed my time at those two lodges before I moved to Summit County, so I can vouch for them as good options for visitors or guests.

Jefferson Geiger

What I’m watching ‘Central Park’ Many scripted, live-action television shows are on pause, but thankfully there’s plenty of solid animated programs worth watching. This summer, Apple TV+ debuted “Central Park,” created by Loren Bouchard of “Bob’s Burgers” fame. The show has similar humor and animation style, though what sets it apart is that it’s a musical. Yes, the Belcher’s would sing time to time on his other show, yet not like this. There are full-blown show tunes about the iconic park with the vocal cast to back it up. Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. from “Hamilton: An American Musical” star alongside Kristen Bell and Josh Gad of “Frozen” in addition to actors like Stanley Tucci. Compounding the talent, the catchy songs are written by Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor and more.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit.