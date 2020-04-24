A note to the community from the Gard and Tinker family

Dear friends,

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to this community for the overwhelming love and support we have been receiving over the last few days. Although our hearts are broken, learning how much our precious Toby was loved and admired by those who knew him has brought us light during these darkest hours.

We are in the process of putting together ways you can help, which will include an organized meal train, a GoFundMe site and ways to make donations in Toby’s name to places such as Summit Hockey, 10th Mountain Lacrosse, Summit Baseball, Colorado Whitewater, etc. Please refrain from sending anything else over at this time as we have more than enough from all of your support. More details will be shared soon on what else you can do.

Thank you for being a part of our lives. We need and will continue to need all the love and support you are offering and really appreciate it.

Sincerely, the Gard and Tinker family