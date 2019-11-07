Ask Eartha: Be sure to dispose of unused medication properly

Summit County residents can take their unused and unwanted prescription or over-the-counter drugs to one of three drop-off locations in Breckenridge, Dillon and Frisco.

Dear Eartha,

I went to the 9Health Fair last month and saw a prescription drop-off box. Do I really need to seek these out? Can’t I just flush my old medications?

— Gary, Silverthorne

It was a great event, and it just so happened to fall on the same weekend as National Prescription Take Back Day. Twice each year, the Drug Enforcement Administration hosts a national push to help residents properly dispose of unused mediations. The good news? Here in Summit County, you can drop off unused medications at any time of the year.

Residents can take their pick of three drug drop-off locations. Secure collection bins are located at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge, the Dillon Police Department and Prescription Alternatives in Frisco. Bring your unused, unwanted or expired medications — including prescription and over-the-counter drugs — and drop them off for free. Yep, it’s that easy.

With several convenient drop-off options, I recommend getting those unused meds out of the house as quickly as possible. And to answer your original question: Don’t flush medications, ever. Let’s dig a little deeper on why.

Not good for family

Drugs that sit unused in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Easy availability of drugs also can lead to accidental poisoning.

Here in Colorado, the Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention found that 29% of residents have used pain medication prescribed for someone else. And according to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, 26% of Summit High School students think it’s easy to get prescription drugs without a prescription. It’s frightening, especially as the opioid epidemic shows no signs of slowing.

Some folks might be thinking, “What about the meds I actually need?” My advice is to be part of the solution. That means talking to your doctor and using your prescription as it’s intended to treat your condition. Make sure you store medications in a safe, ideally locked, location. Keep them secure and out of sight from children, teens, visitors and pets. And of course, get rid of those unused or expired medications as soon as possible but never down the drain or toilet.

Not good for the environment

If you flush medications here in Summit County, they most likely pass through a wastewater treatment plant or, in some cases, a septic system. While treatment facilities effectively remove many drugs and contaminates, they don’t get rid of everything. What’s more, the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have testing guidelines for pharmaceuticals in drinking water.

This means that flushed drugs end up in drinking water, fish and other aquatic life. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey tested more than 130 streams, and 80% contained detectable amounts of prescription drugs. There’s little clarity on what small amounts of prescription drugs in drinking water does to human health. It is affecting aquatic life, however.

So what’s the problem with a few dosed up fish? A lot, actually. Like humans, fish become more relaxed on antidepressants. And that means they’re less motivated to escape from predators. Some scientists worry this could cause a decline or crash in certain fish populations and create a domino effect for entire freshwater ecosystems.

Even low concentrations of hormones from flushed birth control pills can cause genetic imbalances in fish, making it harder for them to catch food or reproduce. Again, there’s concern of a domino effect on the larger ecosystem.

Find a local drop-off box

We’re lucky in Summit County to have several options for getting rid of old medications the right way. And it’s all thanks to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Summit County Water Quality Committee and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Make sure to visit highcountryconservation.org for a complete list of what’s accepted at local drop-off boxes.

As you make room this holiday season for visiting family, friends and new toys, don’t forget to clear out those old and unused medications.

Summit County Justice Center

501 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Dillon Police Department

275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Prescription Alternatives

610 Main St., Frisco

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Ask Eartha Steward is written by the staff at the High Country Conservation Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to waste reduction and resource conservation. Submit questions to Eartha at info@highcountryconservation.org.