Ask Eatha: My friend’s energy efficiency project was paid for by a local program. How can I sign up?

Jack and Nicole Gervais stand with their children outside their home in Summit County. Through two local rebate programs, the family was able to subsidize the cost of their home energy improvements.

High Country Conservation Center/Courtesy photo

Dear Eartha,

A friend of mine mentioned that she did some energy efficiency work at her house and that the whole project was paid for by a local program. How do I sign up for that?

Did you know that the energy used in Summit County homes and buildings accounts for 62% of the community’s carbon footprint ? That’s right: every unit of electricity and natural gas used in your home has an impact on climate change. Here’s the good news: Our electricity grid is already 40% renewable and getting cleaner every year because of efforts by Xcel Energy . And, like your friend, there are actions we can all take — whether we rent or own — to be more energy efficient at home.

What’s the big deal about energy efficiency? Well, making your home more energy efficient creates a more resilient and comfortable home all while lowering your energy bills. You’re also helping the entire community fight climate change and work towards our climate action goals . Now that’s a win-win.

But you don’t have to take my word for it! Locally, High Country Conservation Center’s Energy Smart Colorado program helps homeowners pay for energy efficiency projects. Since the program was established in 2012, over 1,000 Summit locals have completed home energy assessments. And 600 of them have acted on the recommendations in their energy reports by making improvements on their homes. What does that look like? Here are a few common energy efficiency projects completed by your Summit County neighbors.

Air Sealing

Ever felt a cold draft even when all your windows and doors are closed? That’s likely from small cracks or gaps next to your windows, doors or chimney. Air sealing means filling those cracks and gaps with foam or caulk so that warm indoor air can’t escape. Other culprits for air leaks include recessed lights, attics and crawlspaces. Many homes in Summit County were built a long time ago. Because of that, air sealing is a really common energy efficiency project in the communit. In fact, over 40% Energy Smart projects have included air sealing!

In 2019, long-time residents Nicole and Jack bought a home on the slopes of Buffalo Mountain and realized a few rooms were cold and drafty. After their energy assessment in 2022, they sealed up spots in the living room where warm air was leaking outside. Now, Jack says, they’re both cozy and environmentally friendly.

Insulation

Think of insulation like the favorite fluffy blanket that you curl up in, but instead it’s for your home. Whether fiberglass, cellulose, mineral wool, or rigid foam , insulation is the stuff inside your walls that keeps your home warm. Many older homes weren’t built with the same amount of insulation required by today’s codes, which means heating systems have to work harder to keep them warm. So, it’s no surprise that 40% of Energy Smart projects also involve improving home insulation.

A few years ago, Breckenridge resident Janice decided to figure out why her dining room and kitchen were cold all the time — even in summer. An energy assessment revealed that her crawl space needed more insulation, so she took action. The process of working with her contractor was a breeze, and the rebates from High Country Conservation Center and Xcel Energy brought the total cost down 50%.

Electrification

Electrification means switching natural gas and propane-powered appliances and heating equipment to electric ones. Why bother? Because gas and propane can’t be generated renewably — but electricity can. This makes electrification an important way to decrease the carbon footprint of buildings here and across the country. What does it mean for you? Maybe it’s replacing your gas stove with an induction one . Or, when your boiler dies, it could mean swapping it for a super energy-efficient, cold-climate heat pump.

What’s a heat pump? Come find out! On Thursday, June 15 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Summit County Community & Senior Center in Frisco, High Country Conservation Center is hosting a free workshop all about heat pumps, how they work and incentives to help you pay for them. Learn more at HighCountryConservation.org .

Efficiency and you

So, what about your friend? They very likely participated in High Country Conservation Center’s Energy Smart program, and you can, too! When you’re ready to improve the comfort of your home, call the center’s Energy Team at 970-668- 5703 to start your energy efficiency journey.

Ask Eartha Steward is written by the staff at the High Country Conservation Center, a nonprofit dedicated to waste reduction and resource conservation. Submit questions to Eartha at info@highcountryconservation.org.